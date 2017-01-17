Jimmy Graham, K.J. Wright join Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 5:48 PM EST

The Seahawks won’t be playing this weekend. Two more of them will be playing the following weekend. Unless they finagle a way out of it.

The Seahawks have announced that tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker K.J. Wright have been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Graham replaces Washington tight end Jordan Reed, and Wright replaces Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

It’s the sixth straight year the Seahawks have at least five Pro Bowlers; Graham and Wright join defensive end Cliff Avril, defensive end Michael Bennett, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and cornerback Richard Sherman.

“It feels really good,” Wright said Tuesday, via the team’s official website. “I got the news from Coach Carroll, he called and broke the news to me. It felt great, man. I called my family, they were all excited. This is something I was hoping would happen this year and I’m glad that it happened.”

Plenty of players hope to avoid the Pro Bowl. For Wright, who had never previously made it to the all-star game, the honor is a welcome one — even if it means risking injury in a meaningless game.