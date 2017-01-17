Jordy Nelson’s chance to play this week is very small

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 12:13 PM EST

The Packers were hoping to keep playing long enough to get Jordy Nelson back on the field. It appears they’re going to have to get to the Super Bowl to do that.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, a source said Nelson’s chance to return for the NFC Championship Game exists, but was a very small one.

Nelson suffered broken ribs in the Wild Card win over the Giants, and was inactive last week. There was some suggestion that he might try to practice last Saturday, but the Packers shut him down on Friday.

He apparently has no internal injuries, but it’s an obviously painful injury which has kept him from doing anything beyond the rehab work with the team’s athletic training staff.

Nelson led the Packers with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, and they obviously miss him. But their receiving corps and tight end Jared Cook were able to take up the slack.