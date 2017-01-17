 Skip to content

Ken Whisenhunt will remain Chargers offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 3:01 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt of the San Diego Chargers before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium on September 1, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chargers hired a head coach with an offensive background in Anthony Lynn, but that won’t lead to a change at offensive coordinator.

During his introductory press conference, Lynn said that Ken Whisenhunt will “definitely be retained” for the 2017 season. Lynn said that he would have tried to bring Whisenhunt with him if he’d gotten a head coaching job when interviewing with teams last year.

Whisenhunt worked under Mike McCoy in 2013 and then left after getting a head coaching job with the Titans. He was dismissed after going 3-20 and returned to the coordinator job in 2016.

On the defensive side, Lynn confirmed the Chargers have interviewed Gus Bradley about taking the coordinator job and said that he’d be talking to Bradley again on Tuesday. Bradley has also interviewed with the Redskins and is thought to be a possibility with the 49ers if they hire Tom Cable as their head coach.

1 Response to “Ken Whisenhunt will remain Chargers offensive coordinator”
  1. a1b24312 says: Jan 17, 2017 3:09 PM

    So….if Lynn bombs, you have on staff a previous HC. This is not going to end well. Or maybe sit well.

