Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 1:38 PM EST

The Steelers have one receiver in a bit of hot water with his coach, but they have another one who is trying to work his way back into the good graces.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, suspended Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant has applied to the league for reinstatement. The process can take some time for the league to process (see Aldon Smith), so this simply sets the stage for a potential return next season.

Bryant was suspended for a year for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Steelers made their disappointment with Bryant clear, so it’s not automatic that they’re going to want to bother with him.

They’re not overburdened with depth without him, but they’re also proving by still being on the field in January that his absence didn’t kill their chances.