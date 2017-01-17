Mike Tomlin: I regret my language, will discipline Antonio Brown

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2017, 12:16 PM EST

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is sorry he called the Patriots “a–holes” and sorry that Steelers receiver Antonio Brown chose to film Tomlin saying it and broadcast it for the world.

Commenting for the first time on Brown’s bizarre decision to broadcast the Steeler’s postgame locker room on Facebook Live on Sunday night, Tomlin said today that he is sorry for the language he uses, and wishes he hadn’t been shown that way in his role as the leader of the Steelers.

“The language on the video is regrettable, by me and by others,” Tomlin said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s why we go to great lengths to preserve certain moments and interactions between us. As a parent, as a member of the community I take that very seriously. I issue an apology in that regard.”

Tomlin also said the Steelers will issue an internal punishment to Brown, and he indicated he thinks the league may punish Brown as well.

“It was foolish of him to do that, selfish and inconsiderate. It was violation of our policy and league policy,” Tomlin said. “He’s a great player, respected in the locker room, but incidents such as this don’t help him in that regard.”

Tomlin said he hasn’t yet spoken to Brown about the matter, but will deal with it and then move on to preparing for the Patriots.