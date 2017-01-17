 Skip to content

Mike Tomlin returns to stadium where he “always” has communications issues

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is seen on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The first game of the 2015 regular season was played at a time when the #DeflateGate controversy was still boiling — and when ESPN only two days earlier had gone all in with a broader look at past and present cheating allegations against the Patriots. And so, when Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted in the aftermath of a 28-21 loss at New England to suggest foul play in connection with communications issues at Gillette Stadium, it instantly became a huge deal.

“We were listening to the Patriots radio broadcast for the majority of the first half on our headsets, coach to coach,” Tomlin said, adding that it’s “always the case” that the Steelers have trouble with their in-stadium communications when they play in New England. He said that eventually the problem got fixed.

The Steelers’ official website chimed in, declaring that “[t]his is the kind of stuff that happens to the visiting team in Gillette Stadium all the time.”

It quickly became clear that communications issues happen routinely and throughout the league, making Tomlin’s effort to suggest further cheating by the Patriots seem even more over the top than it was. Four days later, Tomlin declared the matter over.

But the not-so-subtle claim of cheating still exists on the Steelers’ website. Here’s the full entry: “This is the kind of stuff that happens to the visiting team in Gillette Stadium all the time. From the start of the game through the opening 14 minutes of the first quarter, the Steelers’ coaches’ headsets were receiving the Patriots Radio Network broadcast of the game. The broadcast was so loud that the Steelers coaches were unable to communicate, and the NFL rule is that if one team’s headsets are not working the other team is supposed to be forced to take their headsets off. It’s what the NFL calls the Equity Rule. Strangely enough, whenever an NFL representative proceeded to the New England sideline to shut down their headsets, the Steelers headsets cleared. Then as the representative walked away from the New England sideline, the Steelers’ headsets again started to receive the Patriots game broadcast.”

The Steelers return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since September 2015 on Sunday, with a berth in Super Bowl LI on the line. And all eyes will be on the question of whether the Steelers will be able to properly use their ears during the game.

9 Responses to “Mike Tomlin returns to stadium where he “always” has communications issues”
  1. kenberthiaume says: Jan 17, 2017 10:23 AM

    I’m going to turn on my NSA created scrambler just for this game! In all seriousness, it’s less likely to be a problem on a weekend day, rather than weekday night game.

  2. grruffgrruff says: Jan 17, 2017 10:23 AM

    Oh please…it’s always something.

  3. joetoronto says: Jan 17, 2017 10:24 AM

    And the gloves are off.

  4. jvw1982 says: Jan 17, 2017 10:24 AM

    lol not surprised, this is the Pats were talking about…be prepared…..this week expect the headsets to work but expect the Pats to be listening to every word….

  5. Flash1287 says: Jan 17, 2017 10:24 AM

    And the Pittsburgh excuse making train is starting to roll

  6. Mike Tomlin says: Jan 17, 2017 10:25 AM

    Weak attempt to stir up controversy from nearly 2 years ago.

  7. bmorepositive123 says: Jan 17, 2017 10:25 AM

    Head games

  8. patriots123456 says: Jan 17, 2017 10:26 AM

    I assure you he won’t have any problem communicating with the Pat’s fans.

    They will be calling him an A-hole loud and clear the whole game…

  9. navyvandal says: Jan 17, 2017 10:26 AM

    So is Baltimore the only stadium that trips you up?! Shut up Tomlin. Bring your game. If you beat us in Foxborough fair and square, so be it. Should my patriots beat you which is pretty common under your leadership, don’t be a crybaby and run off the field and conduct post game interviews about losing because we “cheated”

  10. screamingyellowzonkers says: Jan 17, 2017 10:27 AM

    So you have the Pittsburgh refs going against the Gillette Stadium communication problems.

    I wonder who wins out on Sunday?

    I’m guessng the Pittsburgh and Green Bay refs pull out wins for their teams.

