Packers sign Bene Benwikere to practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

Cornerback Bene Benwikere opened the season as a starter for the Panthers and it looks like he’ll end it as a member of the Packers.

The Packers announced that they signed Benwikere to their practice squad on Tuesday. Benwikere spent some time with the Dolphins after getting released by the Panthers, but did not see action in any games for Miami.

Benwikere was a fifth-round pick in 2014 and started 10 regular season games in his first two years with the club. He also made two postseason starts as a rookie, but missed the playoffs last year with a broken leg. That made him one of the more experienced members of the cornerback group in Carolina when the season got underway, although that didn’t help him last more than four games with the team in 2016.

The Packers could conceivably use Benwikere before their season is over. This week might not be the best time for that as Benwikere’s last game with the Panthers before being released saw Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throw for 503 yards and wide receiver Julio Jones catch 12 passes for 300 yards.