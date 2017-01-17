Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl stepping down

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 12:37 PM EST

Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has informed the team that he plans to resign.

Per the Panthers’ official website, Proehl is stepping down for family reasons. He has two sons who play college football.

Proehl spent six years with the Panthers, the last four as wide receivers coach. He had a 17-year career as a player and played three seasons with the Panthers.

Proehl caught 669 passes and 54 touchdowns passes in his career while playing for the Cardinals, Seahawks, Bears, Panthers, Rams and Colts.