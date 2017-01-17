Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl stepping down

Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl has informed the team that he plans to resign.
Per the Panthers’ official website, Proehl is stepping down for family reasons. He has two sons who play college football.
Proehl spent six years with the Panthers, the last four as wide receivers coach. He had a 17-year career as a player and played three seasons with the Panthers.
Proehl caught 669 passes and 54 touchdowns passes in his career while playing for the Cardinals, Seahawks, Bears, Panthers, Rams and Colts.
My favorite Ricky Proehl moment was prior to Super Bowl 36. In the tunnel before the game. Looks into the camera, and shouts “a dynasty is born today!!!”. He was 100% correct, he just didn’t realize the dynasty was the team standing in the other tunnel
He’s god-like amongst some Panthers fans and he is a great guy. But, KB and Funchess have underperformed badly. A fresh voice in that room likely won’t hurt. Best of luck to Ricky, but I won’t be surprised if he re-emerges in coaching down the road.
He must hate the pats, tying the Super Bowl twice only for Vinateri to kick the game winners