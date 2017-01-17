Philip Rivers isn’t trying to get out of L.A. move

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 12:01 PM EST

Two years ago, there were reports suggesting that Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers didn’t want to move his ever-growing family to Los Angeles. Then, after weeks of rumors regarding a potential trade to Tennessee, which would have put him not far from his Alabama hometown, Rivers signed a four-year, $83.25 million contract, extending his commitment to the team through 2019.

The contract was signed at a time when he knew a move to L.A. was very possible, if not likely. Which is more than enough proof to show he’s all in with the relocation.

If that wasn’t enough, his interview from last week with XTRA 1360 in San Diego should be.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s this: A source with knowledge of the situation says that a new report that he’s not interested in moving to L.A. and that the 49ers are interested in securing his services is not true. (Really, how could the 49ers be interested in Rivers when they currently don’t have a coach or a General Manager?)

Unless Rivers belongs in L.A. to pursue a career in acting, his comments from last week came off as honest and genuine and effusive about playing in Los Angeles for the balance of his career, whatever it may be.

“I’m not gonna be there for 13 years but I’m gonna give ’em all I’ve got in the short time I have left,” Rivers said.

He has 35 million reasons to do that — along with $13.5 million in previously-paid bonus money.