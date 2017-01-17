Philip Rivers reiterates that he’s fine with L.A.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

A strange, nonsensical rumor has emerged in recent days that L.A. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers doesn’t want to play in the team’s new hometown, and that the 49ers are interested in acquiring his rights.

You know, the 49ers. The only team currently without a head coach or a General Manager.

The notion defies logic, common sense, the things Rivers said last week, and most recently something he has said on Tuesday.

Via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers said he’s fine with L.A. Acee also points out that Rivers’ current contract contains a no-trade clause.

And remember this — the contract was signed after it became apparent that the Chargers could be moving. Indeed, the four-year, $83.25 million contract deal was signed following the emergence of plenty of rumors and speculation regarding the notion that Rivers didn’t want to go to L.A. If he truly didn’t want to go, he could have refused to extend the deal. He also could have added provisions to the contract aimed at giving him extra compensation or voiding of the contract if/when relocation occurred.