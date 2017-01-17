Report: 49ers will offer head coaching job to Kyle Shanahan

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

The 49ers will offer Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan their head coaching job as soon as they’re allowed to, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported

The Falcons host the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Shanahan interviewed with the 49ers earlier this month in the window such interviews with coaches from playoff teams are allowed.

Schefter’s report said the 49ers are “willing to wait” for Shanahan. Theirs is the only head coaching job that remains unfilled, and when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels removed his name from consideration Monday the job Shanahan became the presumptive favorite

By rule, the 49ers can meet with Shanahan next week even if the Falcons win Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl. Both Albert Breer of MMQB.com and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 49ers will have Shanahan meet with potential general manager candidates at that time. The 49ers fired both GM Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly at the end of the 2016 season.

Shanahan is in his second year as offensive coordinator with the Falcons. He previously held the same role in Washington, Houston and Cleveland.