Report: 49ers will offer head coaching job to Kyle Shanahan

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Atlanta. Might be hard to believe, but it wasn't all that long ago that the shotgun formation was something of a curiosity in the NFL, used less than once every five plays in 2006.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

The 49ers will offer Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan their head coaching job as soon as they’re allowed to, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported

The Falcons host the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Shanahan interviewed with the 49ers earlier this month in the window such interviews with coaches from playoff teams are allowed.

Schefter’s report said the 49ers are “willing to wait” for Shanahan. Theirs is the only head coaching job that remains unfilled, and when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels removed his name from consideration Monday the job Shanahan became the presumptive favorite

By rule, the 49ers can meet with Shanahan next week even if the Falcons win Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl. Both Albert Breer of MMQB.com and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 49ers will have Shanahan meet with potential general manager candidates at that time. The 49ers fired both GM Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly at the end of the 2016 season.

Shanahan is in his second year as offensive coordinator with the Falcons. He previously held the same role in Washington, Houston and Cleveland.

9 Responses to “Report: 49ers will offer head coaching job to Kyle Shanahan”
  1. mmack66 says: Jan 17, 2017 6:05 PM

    Shanahan the Elder for GM?

  2. curtj5 says: Jan 17, 2017 6:05 PM

    Does Matt Ryan come with him?

  3. rams41 says: Jan 17, 2017 6:06 PM

    He will be free shortly

  4. pittsburghdamned says: Jan 17, 2017 6:07 PM

    Good job Kyle.

    That amazing work with the Jets is really paying off.

  5. seatownballers says: Jan 17, 2017 6:07 PM

    Don’t do it!
    Compare the front offices Between them and Atlanta. Compare the rosters.

    Wait another year for a better vacancy

  6. craven245 says: Jan 17, 2017 6:10 PM

    Hope it goes well Shanahan. I wouldn’t buy any hard to sell property there though, you probably only have 3 years considering SF ownership.

  7. rodgerstonelson says: Jan 17, 2017 6:10 PM

    Run.. Run as fast as you can.

  8. deneb1973 says: Jan 17, 2017 6:11 PM

    “By Rule”…. Why not make the rule that no team can hire a new head coach until after the Superbowl? We’d have the same thing as free agency but at least the best coaches will not be disadvantaged by being in the playoffs. This is just a silly, antiquated “rule” that needs to be revoked or reworked.

  9. mrnick66 says: Jan 17, 2017 6:12 PM

    good move for once for the 29ers.they finally figured out what so many of us already knew…the “chipsters” offense will NOT work in the nfl!!!!!

