Report: 49ers will offer head coaching job to Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers will offer Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan their head coaching job as soon as they’re allowed to, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported
The Falcons host the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Shanahan interviewed with the 49ers earlier this month in the window such interviews with coaches from playoff teams are allowed.
Schefter’s report said the 49ers are “willing to wait” for Shanahan. Theirs is the only head coaching job that remains unfilled, and when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels removed his name from consideration Monday the job Shanahan became the presumptive favorite
By rule, the 49ers can meet with Shanahan next week even if the Falcons win Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl. Both Albert Breer of MMQB.com and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 49ers will have Shanahan meet with potential general manager candidates at that time. The 49ers fired both GM Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly at the end of the 2016 season.
Shanahan is in his second year as offensive coordinator with the Falcons. He previously held the same role in Washington, Houston and Cleveland.
Shanahan the Elder for GM?
Does Matt Ryan come with him?
He will be free shortly
Good job Kyle.
That amazing work with the Jets is really paying off.
Don’t do it!
Compare the front offices Between them and Atlanta. Compare the rosters.
Wait another year for a better vacancy
Hope it goes well Shanahan. I wouldn’t buy any hard to sell property there though, you probably only have 3 years considering SF ownership.
Run.. Run as fast as you can.
“By Rule”…. Why not make the rule that no team can hire a new head coach until after the Superbowl? We’d have the same thing as free agency but at least the best coaches will not be disadvantaged by being in the playoffs. This is just a silly, antiquated “rule” that needs to be revoked or reworked.
good move for once for the 29ers.they finally figured out what so many of us already knew…the “chipsters” offense will NOT work in the nfl!!!!!