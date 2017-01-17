Report: Bills to interview Greg Olson Thursday, Brad Childress not likely for OC

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

A report over the weekend pegged Chiefs co-offensive coordinator Brad Childress and former Jaguars offensive coordinator Greg Olson as candidates to take the offensive coordinator job on new Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff.

Things appear to be moving forward with Olson. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that Olson will interview with the team on Thursday.

If Olson were to get hired by the Bills, it would be his sixth tour of duty as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. The most recent stint ended before the end of his second season in Jacksonville when the Jaguars fired him in October as the unit in general and quarterback Blake Bortles failed to build on the growth they showed in 2015.

A bid for Childress may not get off the ground. Carucci reports that it appears the former Vikings head coach is “out of the picture” for a gig in Buffalo.