Report: Brock Olivo also a candidate for Denver special teams job

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 7:27 PM EST

The Broncos plan to interview Brock Olivo for their vacant special teams coach position, Mike Klis of News9 in Denver reported Tuesday.

A special teams standout during his four-year playing career with the Lions from 1998-2001, Olivo has spent the last three seasons as assistant special teams coach with the Chiefs and has worked under Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, who’s considered one of the league’s best special teams coaches and was a candidate for multiple head coaching jobs.

Per a previous Klis report, the Broncos interviewed Bears assistant special teams coach Richard Hightower for the job on Monday and interviewed Greg McMahon, the former Saints special teams coach, on Tuesday.