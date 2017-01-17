Report: Clyde Simmons joining Browns coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 1:57 PM EST

The Browns brought Gregg Williams in from the Rams to be their defensive coordinator and one of Williams’ assistants in Los Angeles will reportedly be making the trip with him.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Clyde Simmons will be joining the Browns coaching staff. Simmons spent the last five years as the assistant defensive line coach in the Rams.

Marvez reports that he will be coaching that position group with the Browns as well, although neither defensive line coach Robert Nunn nor assistant defensive line coach Ken Delgado were among the four defensive coaches relieved of their duties earlier this month.

The Rams job was Simmons’ first position on an NFL staff. He spent 15 years as an NFL player for the Eagles, Cardinals, Jaguars, Bengals and Bears and ranks 20th in NFL history with 121.5 sacks.