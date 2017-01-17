Report: Trent Kirchner pulls out of 49ers G.M. search

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

The 49ers interviewed a pair of Seahawks executives on Monday as part of their search for a new General Manager, but one of them has reportedly taken himself out of the running on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Trent Kirchner has removed his name from consideration for the position. Kirchner is co-director of player personnel in Seattle with Chris Fitterer, who also interviewed with the 49ers on Monday and presumably remains in the running for the job.

In addition to the two Seahawks execs, the 49ers have interviewed a pair of Packers personnel men — Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst — and they have also spoken to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Colts executive Jimmy Raye.

The 49ers are also looking for a head coach and that search appears to be down to Kyle Shanahan and Tom Cable after Josh McDaniels announced he’s no longer considering a move to Santa Clara.