Report: Trent Kirchner pulls out of 49ers G.M. search

The 49ers interviewed a pair of Seahawks executives on Monday as part of their search for a new General Manager, but one of them has reportedly taken himself out of the running on Tuesday.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Trent Kirchner has removed his name from consideration for the position. Kirchner is co-director of player personnel in Seattle with Chris Fitterer, who also interviewed with the 49ers on Monday and presumably remains in the running for the job.
In addition to the two Seahawks execs, the 49ers have interviewed a pair of Packers personnel men — Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst — and they have also spoken to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Colts executive Jimmy Raye.
The 49ers are also looking for a head coach and that search appears to be down to Kyle Shanahan and Tom Cable after Josh McDaniels announced he’s no longer considering a move to Santa Clara.
No surprise here. Each qualified candidate goes to interview with Jed York and thinks, This is who is running the show?
Just like Pete the Cheat, I’ll pass.
Says something about ownership
Kids and their toys and they can’t find anyone that wants to play.
15 minutes face-to-face with Jed is about all these candidates need to see, I’m thinking.
Lol so much for having it better. No decent coach or GM candidate wants anything to do with that franchise, even with the compensation being millions of dollars a year.
The only way that team ever gets back on track is if the parents remove Jed York from having anything to do with the team.
If advancement in ones career is to go through 49ers,
“NO THANKS!”
Shows they have more faith that surely something better than this will come along in time!
Imagine being a 49er fan, wow.
In other news, I’m in need of a floorsweeper in the Warehouse I supervise. Starts out at $9 an hr with no potential to advance. Just leave your contact info here, thanks.