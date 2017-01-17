 Skip to content

Report: Trent Kirchner pulls out of 49ers G.M. search

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 6: Jed York, chief executive officer for the San Francisco 49ers football team, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 6, 2016 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers interviewed a pair of Seahawks executives on Monday as part of their search for a new General Manager, but one of them has reportedly taken himself out of the running on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Trent Kirchner has removed his name from consideration for the position. Kirchner is co-director of player personnel in Seattle with Chris Fitterer, who also interviewed with the 49ers on Monday and presumably remains in the running for the job.

In addition to the two Seahawks execs, the 49ers have interviewed a pair of Packers personnel men — Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst — and they have also spoken to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Colts executive Jimmy Raye.

The 49ers are also looking for a head coach and that search appears to be down to Kyle Shanahan and Tom Cable after Josh McDaniels announced he’s no longer considering a move to Santa Clara.

8 Responses to “Report: Trent Kirchner pulls out of 49ers G.M. search”
  1. i thumbs down your comment says: Jan 17, 2017 5:05 PM

    No surprise here. Each qualified candidate goes to interview with Jed York and thinks, This is who is running the show?

    Just like Pete the Cheat, I’ll pass.

  2. nomargarciaparra says: Jan 17, 2017 5:08 PM

    Says something about ownership

  3. imaduffer says: Jan 17, 2017 5:10 PM

    Kids and their toys and they can’t find anyone that wants to play.

  4. bassplucker says: Jan 17, 2017 5:17 PM

    15 minutes face-to-face with Jed is about all these candidates need to see, I’m thinking.

  5. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 17, 2017 5:18 PM

    Lol so much for having it better. No decent coach or GM candidate wants anything to do with that franchise, even with the compensation being millions of dollars a year.

    The only way that team ever gets back on track is if the parents remove Jed York from having anything to do with the team.

  6. tyelee says: Jan 17, 2017 5:22 PM

    If advancement in ones career is to go through 49ers,
    “NO THANKS!”

    Shows they have more faith that surely something better than this will come along in time!

  7. joetoronto says: Jan 17, 2017 5:23 PM

    Imagine being a 49er fan, wow.

  8. nosleeptilsb says: Jan 17, 2017 5:25 PM

    In other news, I’m in need of a floorsweeper in the Warehouse I supervise. Starts out at $9 an hr with no potential to advance. Just leave your contact info here, thanks.

