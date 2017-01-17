Rex Ryan ditches Bills truck wrap for Clemson magnets

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

After Rex Ryan became coach of the Bills, he bought a truck and wrapped it in Bills colors and logos. Now that he has been fired, the Bills wrap is long gone.

Via ESPN.com, Ryan was spotted driving a white truck with a couple of Clemson magnets slapped to the passenger-side doors. Ryan’s son, Seth, plays at Clemson.

Ryan hasn’t been publicly seen or heard from since getting fired and driving off in the Bills-themed truck. Many believe he’ll take a job in TV; his brother, Rob, reportedly is under consideration to become the defensive coordinator in Washington.

While it’s currently believed to be unlikely that Rex would get a third chance to coach an NFL team, he could be a successful college coach — primarily since he would likely be a very effective recruiter. He became coach of the Jets in 2009, taking them to a pair of AFC title games in his first two seasons and serving in that role through 2014. He coached the Bills for two years.