Saints expected to interview 49ers special teams coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 9:21 AM EST
The Saints are beginning the process of filling some coaching vacancies.

According to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, the Saints are expected to interview former 49ers special teams coach Derius Swinton.

Swinton’s also interviewed with the Broncos. The Broncos also interviewed Greg McMahon, who was fired by the Saints this year to create the opening Swinton’s applying for.

The Saints’ special teams were a mess last year, and they brought veteran assistant Kevin O’Dea in last year as a consultant.

