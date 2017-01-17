 Skip to content

San Diego CBS affiliate expects to carry Chargers games

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 3:59 PM EST
The Chargers have left San Diego, but they’ll still have a presence there.

Via the San Diego Union-Tribune, the local CBS affiliate plans to carry “a lot of Chargers games” in 2017.

The station’s general manager told Tom Krasovic of the Union-Tribune that CBS corporate executives make the decision on which games will be televised in which market, and that the “local station doesn’t have any say.”

“I think the Chargers televised games will be the highest-rated games in the market,” Alberto Mier y Tieran told Krasovic. “So I would prefer we carry as many Chargers games as possible.”’

Much was made regarding the news that TV ratings were down in L.A. after the return of the Rams. But the reality of the league’s broadcast rules is that, without a team in a given market, the networks can assign more compelling games to the local affiliate that otherwise would have its hands tied. The Rams weren’t good, but FOX had its hands tied following more than 20 years of flexibility.

If the Chargers struggle, CBS will be able to give San Diego games involving better teams and higher stakes. And, in turn, better ratings.

4 Responses to “San Diego CBS affiliate expects to carry Chargers games”
  1. chipper41 says: Jan 17, 2017 4:03 PM

    if the league wants the chargers to sell out their home opener they better schedule the raiders that week

  2. fedegene says: Jan 17, 2017 4:14 PM

    “I think the Chargers televised games will be the highest-rated games in the market”

    Wow. You sound really smart. Is this guy even listening to what the people are saying in San Diego?

  3. jvw1982 says: Jan 17, 2017 4:37 PM

    They better carry the game, If not them then who would watch them?

  4. micronin127 says: Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM

    if the chargers struggle???

