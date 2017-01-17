San Diego moving companies vowing not to actually move the Chargers

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 17, 2017, 8:48 PM EST

With the help of loyal Chargers fans and a website campaign, San Diego moving companies have banded together in an effort to refuse to help the Chargers physically move from San Diego to their new home in Los Angeles.

The move will go on, but the founder of the effort told USA Today that even some involved who aren’t Chargers fans view the protest as a way to stand up for their community.

“This campaign has sort of kept my hopes afloat,” Ryan Charles of HireAHelper.com said. “I’m so caught up in this right now and trying to do this for San Diegans and Chargers fans as sort of one last stand.

“I feel like I’ll only know [it’s real] when I see them take the field as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Charles said that more than 25 San Diego-based companies and 10 from the L.A. area have united via the wewontmoveyouchargers.com website to pledge not to participate in what Charles admitted would be a very lucrative series of jobs.

“We’re continuing to add more companies every hour,” Charles said. “We’re still actively calling companies, and companies are signing themselves up through the link on that site. So yeah, I think it’s definitely had an impact.”