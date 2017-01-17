 Skip to content

Sean Lee replaces Luke Kuechly in the Pro Bowl

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 3:55 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Richard Rodgers #82 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown past Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Luke Kuechly was medically cleared to play late in the season, after missing four games with a concussion.

And since he didn’t play the last two because the Panthers were out of the playoff hunt, he’s not going to play in any other meaningless exhibitions.

Via Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee will replace Kuechly in the Pro Bowl.

There’s a reasonable case to be made that Lee should have been there anyway, especially with Kuechly missing six games.

But Lee had a phenomenal season in his own right, for a defense which overachieved throughout the year.

