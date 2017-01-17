Steelers expect James Harrison to be limited in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

The big headline from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference will be about his response to wide receiver Antonio Brown’s decision to film the scene inside the team’s locker room after they beat the Chiefs, but there was also information about the health of some of the team’s players.

Tomlin said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that linebacker James Harrison is expected to be limited this week because of shoulder and triceps injuries. The veteran has been playing well in the first two weeks of the postseason and has 2.5 sacks to go with the crucial holding penalty he drew against Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on a fourth quarter two-point conversion.

Tomlin also said that safety Sean Davis continues to be bothered by a shoulder injury, but it didn’t stop him from practicing in full last week or playing against the Chiefs. The rookie moved into the starting lineup down the stretch and has helped push the defense to a better place it was early in the year.

The final update was more of a reaffirmation of the status quo as Tomlin confirmed tight end Ladarius Green remains in the concussion protocol.