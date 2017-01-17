 Skip to content

Texans will pick 25th as 2017 NFL Draft order fills in

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 7:13 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: A Dallas Cowboys fan displays a sign prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

They can start planning the offseason in Houston and Kansas City and Seattle and Dallas today, and those teams know where they’ll be picking in the upcoming draft.

Four more slots in the order of the annual selection meeting were filled in with this week’s losers.

The Texans will pick 25th, followed by the Seahawks, Chiefs and Cowboys.

The 29th and 30th slots will be filled in by the losers of the conference championship games.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia, with the order for the first round as follows:

1. Cleveland 1-15
2. San Francisco 2-14
3 .Chicago 3-13
4. Jacksonville 3-13
5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles) 4-12
6. New York Jets 5-11
7. San Diego 5-11
8. Carolina 6-10
9. Cincinnati 6-9-1
10. Buffalo 7-9
11. New Orleans 7-9
12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia) 7-9
13.  Arizona 7-8-1
t14. Indianapolis 8-8
t14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota) 8-8
16. Baltimore 8-8
17. Washington 8-7-1
18. Tennessee 9-7
19. Tampa Bay 9-7
20. Denver 9-7
21. Detroit 9-7
22. Dolphins 10-6
23. Giants 11-5
24. Raiders 12-4
25. Texans 9-7
26. Seahawks 10-5-1
27. Chiefs 12-4
28. Cowboys 13-3

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Home, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins
Respond to “Texans will pick 25th as 2017 NFL Draft order fills in”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!