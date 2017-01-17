Texans will pick 25th as 2017 NFL Draft order fills in

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

They can start planning the offseason in Houston and Kansas City and Seattle and Dallas today, and those teams know where they’ll be picking in the upcoming draft.

Four more slots in the order of the annual selection meeting were filled in with this week’s losers.

The Texans will pick 25th, followed by the Seahawks, Chiefs and Cowboys.

The 29th and 30th slots will be filled in by the losers of the conference championship games.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia, with the order for the first round as follows:

1. Cleveland 1-15

2. San Francisco 2-14

3 .Chicago 3-13

4. Jacksonville 3-13

5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles) 4-12

6. New York Jets 5-11

7. San Diego 5-11

8. Carolina 6-10

9. Cincinnati 6-9-1

10. Buffalo 7-9

11. New Orleans 7-9

12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia) 7-9

13. Arizona 7-8-1

t14. Indianapolis 8-8

t14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota) 8-8

16. Baltimore 8-8

17. Washington 8-7-1

18. Tennessee 9-7

19. Tampa Bay 9-7

20. Denver 9-7

21. Detroit 9-7

22. Dolphins 10-6

23. Giants 11-5

24. Raiders 12-4

25. Texans 9-7

26. Seahawks 10-5-1

27. Chiefs 12-4

28. Cowboys 13-3