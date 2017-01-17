Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2017, 7:47 AM EST

Blocking for RB LeSean McCoy led to some handsome rewards for Bills blockers.

A look at where Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill stands after the 2016 season.

The Patriots defense will be working to come up with a plan to slow Le’Veon Bell.

Re-signing G Brian Winters is the first of many decisions the Jets have to make on the offensive line.

The Ravens may be in the quarterback market this offseason.

Said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, “It doesn’t matter how close we are. Next year is different than this year. The only way we can take care of it is take care of it on the field. We can’t talk about it. Too many people around here talk too much. Everybody talks.”

The Browns have two father-son tandems on their coaching staff.

Steelers G Ramon Foster doesn’t think there’s a reason to make a big deal about last Sunday night’s video from the locker room.

The Texans signed eight players to future contracts.

S Mike Adams could leave the Colts as a free agent.

What would hiring Chip Kelly say about where the Jaguars are going under Tom Coughlin’s leadership?

Titans coach Mike Mularkey proved some people wrong in 2016.

What changes will the Broncos make on their offensive line?

Chiefs LB Tamba Hali isn’t thinking about retirement.

Reminiscing about Tom Cable’s days as the Raiders head coach.

The Chargers may remain on the airwaves in San Diego.

Cowboys G Ron Leary could be on his way to another team.

What options do the Giants have if they want to replace Ereck Flowers at left tackle?

Musing about the potential of Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Looking ahead to first round possibilities for the Redskins in the draft.

What are the chances the Bears take a quarterback in the first round?

The right side of the Lions offensive line may need to be rebuilt.

The Packers have some injuries to manage heading into Sunday’s game.

LB Anthony Barr had a quiet season for the Vikings.

DE Adrian Clayborn’s injury will stretch the Falcons’ depth.

A look at the Panthers’ defensive ends heading into the offseason.

Charles L. Brown Jr., the Saints’ first team doctor, died at the age of 87.

Some of the top defensive plays of the Buccaneers’ season.

Four former Cardinals players remain alive in the playoffs.

Sean McVay got the Hollywood treatment during his interview with the Rams.

The 49ers coaching search now appears to be focused on Kyle Shanahan.

Three spots where the Seahawks would like to see improvement.