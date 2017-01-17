What should Kyle Shanahan do?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 11:21 PM EST

The 49ers are down to one option for their head-coaching job. So what should Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan do when he’s offered the job?

That’s the PFT Live question of the day for Wednesday.

The options are simple: Should Shanahan take the 49ers job when it’s offered or pass, waiting at least a year to become a head coach?

Answer below, drop a comment,