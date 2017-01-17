 Skip to content

What should Kyle Shanahan do?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2017, 11:21 PM EST
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, in Atlanta. Broncos general manager John Elway began his third coaching search in six seasons with a visit to Kansas City on Friday to interview Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub. Elway and his committee, which includes team president Joe Ellis and player personnel director Matt Russell, will then travel to Atlanta to meet with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) AP

The 49ers are down to one option for their head-coaching job. So what should Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan do when he’s offered the job?

That’s the PFT Live question of the day for Wednesday.

The options are simple: Should Shanahan take the 49ers job when it’s offered or pass, waiting at least a year to become a head coach?

