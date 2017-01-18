49ers to have G.M. candidates meet with Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers coaching search appears to have ended with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as the team’s choice to be their next head coach.
No hiring can be finalized until the Falcons are done playing, something that will happen on Sunday at the earliest. If the Falcons win, the 49ers can still have a second interview with Shanahan next week and it looks like they’ll use that opportunity to have Shanahan speak to some of their General Manager candidates as well to see how everyone gets along.
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that Packers director of operations Eliot Wolf will meet with Shanahan and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst and Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton will also be in for another round of interviews.
The 49ers have interviewed several other candidates for General Manager. Seahawks exec Trent Kirchner pulled his name from consideration and it’s not known if any of the others will be included in this round of talks.
.
So, Shanahan has the final say over the GM?
.
Isn’t this backwards? Most successful franchises pick a new GM and let that GM be in charge of the hiring process for a Head Coach. Are the 49ers dooming themselves for the future before this seasons SuperBowl is even played?? lolz
the only GM that will make sense is his Dad. Why would you hire the coach before a GM that isn’t related to him? Or I could see jed hiring a GM with no power to fire the coach, that’s the Jed thing to do.
Santa Clara doing it bassackwards…………
If I were Kyle Shanahan I might ask these guys to bring their scouting reports on all the QBs who have come out of the draft since they’ve been scouting. Whoever the 49ers decide on for their next QB will pretty much determine how long Kyle keeps his job. After all, if the 49ers would have picked Aaron Rodgers instead of Alex Smith, Mike Nolan would probably still be coaching the 49ers, and his bank account would look a lot different.
If these GM candidates are interviewing for the experience, good for them. If they are interviewing for the job, they are crazy. Eliot Wolf only needs to look at his father on how to run an organization. He observed Lindy Infante for 1-year, fired him, and hired Mike Holmgren from the 49s. Wolf, Holmgren, and Favre turned the organization around – with Wolf, the GM, in complete control.
Maybe backwards by traditional standards but Walsh brought in John McVay…so not only has it been done before its been done successfully by the Niners. I wouldn’t be surprised if Eddie D. advised conducting the GM/HC search this way.
Actually anyone who knows anything about sports knows the owner and head coach are more important then the GM.. And I would love to get Eliott Wolf.. Does anyone realize Belicheck is the GM! Does Pete Carroll have more power then Jon Schenieder.. You trolls know nothing about the NFL..
I say Shanahan hire his pop as special consultant to work with the new gm. Mike shanhan not only won sb s he was the oc on the last 49er sb winner. He was known to draft 1000 yard rbs in the latter rounds and ol which did well in his zone blocking scheme. They should keep Rathman. That will allow them to concentrate on defense after they get their qb and wr. I think the older fans will like watching the wco, precision , speed, progressive route plays again!
Lol would be hilarious if Shanahan doesn’t like any of them and passes on the job.
Everybody else has it better lolz
What a mess, a true dumpster fire in Santa Clara.