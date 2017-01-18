49ers to have G.M. candidates meet with Kyle Shanahan

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 10:48 AM EST

The 49ers coaching search appears to have ended with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as the team’s choice to be their next head coach.

No hiring can be finalized until the Falcons are done playing, something that will happen on Sunday at the earliest. If the Falcons win, the 49ers can still have a second interview with Shanahan next week and it looks like they’ll use that opportunity to have Shanahan speak to some of their General Manager candidates as well to see how everyone gets along.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that Packers director of operations Eliot Wolf will meet with Shanahan and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst and Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton will also be in for another round of interviews.

The 49ers have interviewed several other candidates for General Manager. Seahawks exec Trent Kirchner pulled his name from consideration and it’s not known if any of the others will be included in this round of talks.