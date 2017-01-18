Aaron Rodgers preparing for a loud environment in Atlanta

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2017, 3:20 PM EST

As the Falcons prepare to host their last game at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is preparing for it to be loud.

Rodgers said today that the Packers are preparing their snap counts with the idea that Falcons fans are going to make it hard for his teammates to hear him call signals at the line of scrimmage.

“Everything we do on the field cadence-wise, in a loud environment, we work on in practice,” Rodgers said. “We have crowd noise and music in practice. You like to switch it up and make it difficult on them in practice to see how they would respond in a game situation.”

Rodgers is the best quarterback in football at using snap counts to catch the defense out of position, offside or with too many players on the field, and then throwing deep to take advantage of a free play. That may be more difficult in a loud stadium, but Rodgers will be ready for the noise on Sunday.