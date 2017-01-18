Agent: Martavis Bryant “clean” and “on a mission”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 8:09 AM EST

The agent for suspended Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant disputed a report yesterday that his client had applied for reinstatement (though that’s a technicality since he’s about to).

More importantly, he said Bryant has himself on a better track after a year off following multiple failed drug tests.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, agent Thomas Santanello said they were still in the process of submitting the paperwork to the league, but that’s largely a moot point since any comeback wouldn’t be until the 2017 season anyway, and they hope by March so he can participate in the offseason program.

“He’s doing great, phenomenal,” Santanello said. “I talk to him every single day and he’s great. He’s on a mission to come back too.

“He’s clean. He’s working out four days a week, watches film. He’s in the best shape he’s ever been in. He’s added 10 pounds of solid muscle. He’s a new person.”

That’s good news, because the old person was a bit of a headache for the Steelers, whose frustration with him was clear.

But his talent is likely enough to convince them to give him another chance, after he averaged 21.1 yards per catch as a rookie and caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns last year despite a four-game suspension.