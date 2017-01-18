Andrew Whitworth named to Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 18, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday as an injury replacement for Donald Penn of the Raiders.

This will be Whitworth’s third Pro Bowl. He joins Bengals teammates Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins in the Jan. 29 game.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was also voted to the Pro Bowl but won’t participate due to injury.

Whitworth, 35, will be a free agent in March unless he signs a new contract with the Bengals before then. His 174 career Bengals games and 170 starts (including postseason) are the most for any player on the current roster.