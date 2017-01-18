Antonio Brown: “I absolutely regret the Facebook Live situation”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown did his best to apologize and move on today after his bizarre decision to broadcast the Steelers’ postgame locker room on social media on Sunday.

“I absolutely regret the Facebook Live situation,” Brown said. “It’s a total distraction to the organization. A total distraction to my teammates. Obviously disrespect to my coach. I’ve got utmost respect to my coach so I totally regret that.”

Brown said he had hoped to give fans the opportunity to join in with the team’s celebration of its win over the Chiefs.

“I’m human. I make mistakes. But as a man I own up to those mistakes. I was excited in the moment and wanted to give the fans the experience after the game,” Brown said.

Asked if he expects to be disciplined for what he did, Brown answered, “That will be between me and the NFL.”

Asked if he has a contract with Facebook, Brown said, “It’s top secret.”

Brown appeared chastened by the comments of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who called Brown’s actions “selfish” and “foolish.” And Brown sounded ready to put his focus for the rest of the week on facing the Patriots.