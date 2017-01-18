Ben Roethlisberger to Julian Edelman: Our Lombardi Trophies show how we’re run

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman derided the Steelers after Antonio Brown turned Pittsburgh’s postgame locker room into a Facebook Live session, saying, “That’s how that team is run.” Ben Roethlisberger disagreed.
Asked today about Edelman’s comments, Roethlisberger said the Steelers’ six Vince Lombardi Trophies show how their franchise is run.
“I don’t think I need to speak much,” Roethlisberger answered when asked what he’d say to Edelman. “We’ve got our trophies out there. I’ve got owners that I think are the best in the business. They’re family to us, and I’m sure if he talked to his owner, he would say the same thing about the Rooneys. Anybody in here in the football world or the regular world that owns the Rooneys knows what they stand for. It’s a blessing to call them a family.”
Although Brown’s postgame antics were foolish, Roethlisberger is right that in general the Steelers are considered one of the league’s better-run organizations. Which made it all the more surprising that a normally buttoned-up team had such a foolish mistake in the locker room.
Boom! In your face!
pretty sure Edelman meant that’s how Tomlins team is run
Good effort defending your team and team mates Ben, but it comes up a little short. 4 trophies from the 70s are not relevant to Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. What is relevant is Brown proving his lack of respect (at best) for Tomlin who is telling the team to not do what Brown is in the process of doing. It’s hilarious. I respect Ben for coming back and defending his guys, but there really is no defense…
Here we go… Big Boy ought to stop running his mouth. It takes this exact match-up for me to say this, but Go Patriots! I hope they win 54-15. I can see Brady picking that secondary apart. I’ll give Boswell five more field goals – guy is a machine. Pittsburgh’s red zone offense is weak when matched up against good defenses.
Your turn Julia…..
umm, edelman is right…never in a million years with what happened
with antonio brown would ever happen in a new england locker room.
ever
pittsburgh needs to own the idea that their owner runs the league with the maras, jerrah, woody johnson who hired goodell, etc, etc.
all the rules are applied differently to ne, while teams like pitt run amuck while being sanctimonious in the process.
the fact joey porter is still roaming the sidelines is also a joke
This could go back-and-forth all day. Steroids and rape accusations on one side, claims of taping from the wrong location and trumped up charges to give teams like Pittsburgh a head start on the other. Hahaaa
Go PATS!!!
In the last 15 years the Pats have picked up four such trophies while the Steelers have just 2. Furthermore, Belichick has 4 Lombardi’s while Tomlin has just 1 as a HC. Me thinks his argument falls a little flat in that regard. Mike Tomlin is no Chuck Noll.
Well Sunday should be fun.
And the Pats’ constant cheating shows how their franchise keeps winning
Ahhh, just as Florio said, the full context of Edelman’s quote is much less salacious as the headline implies:
“Hey, people have different rules,” receiver Julian Edelman said on WEEI in Boston. “That’s how that team is run. I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room. But, hey, whatever. Some people like red and some people like blue. Some people like tulips and some people like roses, whatever.”
Oh boy, bragging about others championships from 30 years ago? Call that the nail in the coffin for this postseason run.
Brown did something stupid.
Edelman did something stupid.
The score is now 7-7, and we are still four days from kickoff.
What will be the score when the game starts Sunday?
The comment was directed at Tomlin. Only NFL HC to put his leg in the field of play to intentionally trip around player then laugh about Yep. Pure class.
tylawspick6 says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:37 AM
————–
Yeah, because what AB said is so much worse than claiming a DUI suspect off of waivers. Not.
rhamrhoddy says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:37 AM
—————-
How is that Double Homicide thing working out for Aaron H.?
exactly!
Pats…No
Steelers…No
Pack…No
So by default, I have to say GO FALCONS!!!!!!!!!
And the pee’ing match begins.
The Steelers are a reflection of their coach. That was what Edelman was saying. Low class.
He is 100% correct.
The Patriots are horrible because their qb is pretty and their coach is grumpy, but the steelers are all class despite their coach tripping players on the field and their qb getting numerous accusations of sexual assault. Oh and they deflated footballs.
Edelman actually made the more undisciplined move. Both teams insulted the other team. Edelman managed to switch the narrative, and now the Pats are on the defensive with this garbage.
Again … not that any of this mattered from the beginning. Anyone citing b.board material is reaching comically.
my father can beat up your father!
As usual, Ben needs it drawn in crayon to understand the context. He (Julian) was referring to how the locker room is run, as in Tomlin runs a much looser ship than Belichick does.
Going to be a pissed off bunch of steelers on Sunday. Us against the world mentality. Could very well be an upset
I can only hope the Steelers prevent the Pats from going to the Super Bowl. If the Pats make a bunch of mistakes against the Steelers like they did against Houston– Big Ben, Bell, and AB are going to take advantage of those mistakes. Hopefully Pats get blown out.
A lot of noise about something that really doesn’t matter. Brown is a star and like most stars assumed the rules didn’t apply to him or decided even if they did he could easily survive the heat. Either way he’s right. Move on to the next media frenzy over little.
Ok enough talking like a pair of catty high school cheerleaders. Play the darn game.
At least Pittsburgh doesn’t rely on cheating….Many an * with NE trophies….Like taping Philly practices in 2004
Maybe just go out and win the game and let that be your statement? Just a thought.
Neither a fan of the Steelers or Patriots but man I sure hope the Steelers win this game. HAAAAATE the cheatin lyin Patriots
“Their defense is good,” Edelman said. “Let’s call a spade a spade here. They have a lot of speed, athleticism, they are young. Coach Tomlin is going to have them with their eyes pinned back trying to come out — they swarm, they play a lot of different stuff. They have some veterans in key positions that know football, been in the situations, been in this atmosphere. They’ve won on the road in the playoffs so they have confidence. Any time you have stuff like that man, it’s going to be a battle.”
-Julian Edelmen
Exact same press conference.
(For those that only read the headlines)
Ben oh Ben..Please tell us how to behave in a collge bar,
We’re all listening
I’m glad this goofy looking dude isn’t the leader of my team
AB thought he was back in liberty city at a block party.
dwoofer says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:41 AM
And the Pats’ constant cheating shows how their franchise keeps winning
————————————————————–
You must have withheld some sort of evidence of cheating which could be viewed as an obstruction of justice issue. I’d tread carefully if I were you.
Remember: The NFL (under oath), in court, admitted multiple times they had no evidence of any tampering with footballs. Which, this coincides with all the scientific evidence that proves no tampering took place. It really boils down to the NFL trying to save face for not understanding 7th grade science when all the knee jerk conclusions took place at the AFCC with the Colts.
Additionally, the so called spygate – there were no rules broken. The rule book was adhered to. If you recall the NFL sent out a memo (not a rule book change) to move the camera a few feet away. The issue really was the NFL not following protocol – that is to make a rule book change for it to be “law”.
Where is this “constant cheating” you speak of?
I’m a long time Steeler fan but I can’t stand people that spout off without facts.
says the known molester. The Rooneys are bootleggers, the coach is known tripper, the star running back can’t stay clean and the linebacker’s coach us under arrest for being a drunk jerk all the time. That’s how the steelers ROLL!!!
Give it a break, they both are two of the dirtiest and winningest teams in NFL.
Ben is right, Edelman isn’t even in the same league as Ben. Edelman only groped a girl at a bar, while Ben stalked a dive college bar and raped a girl in a bathroom
mongo3401 says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:42 AM
The comment was directed at Tomlin. Only NFL HC to put his leg in the field of play to intentionally trip around player then laugh about Yep. Pure class.
——
Calling coach out for cheating in a Patriots discussion … the softball slowly floats over the plate
Funny thing is Edelman went too far in making the comment in the first place, and Belichick will deal with it.
From the Pittsburgh side, reactions will continue to flood in as long as they are pressed. That is most definitely how these Steelers teams have been run.
Holy thin skin Batman!!! Attaboy Ben, worry about this rather than preparing for Sunday’s game – the number one scoring D will put up more resistance than a drunken coed in a bar bathroom.
The 2 best teams left in the playoffs do play each other Sunday, in the NFC game.
Yes, number 7 is clearly the moral authority.
Yeah, because what AB said is so much worse than claiming a DUI suspect off of waivers. Not.
—–
Floyd would have been picked up 100% by somebody had the Patriots passes on the waver wire too.
The only difference was the Pats were OK with paying him the remainder of his 2017 contract.
And…the Spanos’ are the worst franchise owners in the NFL.
bringmemysoiledfool says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:41 AM
Oh boy, bragging about others championships from 30 years ago? Call that the nail in the coffin for this postseason run.
——
To be fair, The Steelers have won more SB’s in the past decade. So, he has a point…in that sense.
Edelman has enough problems keeping people with cell phones out of his own bedroom to say anything about what goes on in another team’s locker room.
Everything being said – were a giant meteor happen to wipe out both teams on Sunday, well I’d be fine with that as well.
Anybody in here in the football world or the regular world that “owns” the Rooneys knows what they stand for.
Oops, slip of the finger there or is there more to it, lol.
Wow, really though Roethlisberer was a smarter veteran than this. Some media ho tripped him up by taking a few words out of Edelman’s statement and getting Ben to react to it. If anyone took the time to read what he actually said it was simply and observation of the apples and oranges nature of the 2 teams environments and included plenty of praise for the Steelers as well.
And Tindr is proof that all Edelman does is catch sixes.
Surprise his parents didn’t name him Julie.
“At least Pittsburgh doesn’t rely on cheating….”
Um, the Steelers have one of the couple longest well documented histories of cheating in the entire league.
As we type comments today their former team doctor is on trial for illegally distributing thousand and thousands of doses of anabolic steroids and HGH. Ever since he was removed as team doctor the Steelers performance has fallen off substantially.
Your ugly double standard is showing.