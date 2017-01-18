Ben Roethlisberger to Julian Edelman: Our Lombardi Trophies show how we’re run

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman derided the Steelers after Antonio Brown turned Pittsburgh’s postgame locker room into a Facebook Live session, saying, “That’s how that team is run.” Ben Roethlisberger disagreed.

Asked today about Edelman’s comments, Roethlisberger said the Steelers’ six Vince Lombardi Trophies show how their franchise is run.

“I don’t think I need to speak much,” Roethlisberger answered when asked what he’d say to Edelman. “We’ve got our trophies out there. I’ve got owners that I think are the best in the business. They’re family to us, and I’m sure if he talked to his owner, he would say the same thing about the Rooneys. Anybody in here in the football world or the regular world that owns the Rooneys knows what they stand for. It’s a blessing to call them a family.”

Although Brown’s postgame antics were foolish, Roethlisberger is right that in general the Steelers are considered one of the league’s better-run organizations. Which made it all the more surprising that a normally buttoned-up team had such a foolish mistake in the locker room.