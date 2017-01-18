Bill Belichick on home field advantage helping: Go ask Dallas and Kansas City

The Patriots finished with the top seed in the AFC playoffs, which assured they wouldn’t have to play games anywhere other than Gillette Stadium in order to make it to Houston for the Super Bowl.
That’s seen as significant accomplishment for teams and a boost to their chances of advancing out of the conference. Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t overly convinced about that being the case, however.
Belichick was asked at Wednesday’s press conference about how much help the team gets from playing at home and noted that two teams who were at home last weekend aren’t playing this time around.
“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “Go ask Dallas and Kansas City … the game is won by the players on the field. That’s who wins football games — the players. And they’ll decide it Sunday night.”
The Patriots have played in 10 conference title games under Belichick. They are 4-1 at home and 2-3 on the road in those games, so history would say that being at home gives them a bit of a boost.
“I don’t know,” [the Oracle] said. “Go ask Dallas and Kansas City … the game is won by the players on the field. That’s who wins football games — the players. And they’ll decide it Sunday night.”
The Oracle is incapable of uttering anything but pearls of wisdom interspersed with moments of high comedy.
We are all incredibly privileged to bear witness to his greatness.
Of course it’s an advantage, but you don’t want to say that as a coach. You want your team to feel like they have no advantages except their own hard work and preparation.
The issue with stats like that, especially in the NFL, is that, in the post season, you’re playing home games against lower seeded teams, so of course they have a better record. If it was the NBA or MLB where even the higher seeded team plays as many as three away games in a series that would be one thing, but as is, idk how helpful win/loss records for at home and away are, at least in the post season.
Ask Ernie Adams how home field advantage helps.