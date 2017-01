Posted by Zac Jackson on January 18, 2017, 2:36 PM EST

The Bills on Wednesday announced the hiring of Kelly Skipper as their new running backs coach.

Skipper held the same job the last two seasons with the Jaguars. Prior to that he coached in the college ranks and spent eight seasons with the Raiders.

Skipper becomes the third assistant officially hired since the Bills introduced Sean McDermott as their new head coach last week.