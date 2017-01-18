Browns, Jaguars, 49ers carrying over most money into 2017 cap

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

When teams don’t spend the maximum amount allowed under the salary cap, NFL rules allow them to carry over unspent money and apply it to the next year’s cap.

The NFLPA announced the amounts of money each team will be carrying over into the 2017 season on Wednesday. The Browns rank at the top of the list.

Cleveland tore down their roster in 2016 and that left them with $50,123,269 in money to bring with them into the 2017 offseason. They also have two first-round picks, including the first overall pick, to use as they continue their long-lasting attempt to build a winning team.

Two other teams that finished near the bottom of the pack are next on the list. The Jaguars, owners of the No. 4 pick in the first round, will have over $39.3 million to add to their cap space while the 49ers, who have the second overall pick, have $38.7 million at their disposal.

The Chargers carry over the least money at just over $113,000 and the Rams, Jets, Vikings and Falcons are the other teams bringing less than $1 million with them into next year’s cap. The NFL told teams that the cap will rise $8-10 million from this year’s $155 million total, although official numbers won’t be set until closer to the start of the next league year.