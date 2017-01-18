Carl Cheffers set to referee the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2017, 6:46 PM EST

The referee who made the most controversial penalty call of the playoffs will referee the Super Bowl.

Carl Cheffers, who threw the holding flag on Chiefs left tackle Eric Winston that negated Kansas City’s game-tying two-point conversion against the Steelers, has been given the Super Bowl assignment, according to FootballZebras.com.

That won’t sit well with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who said after that holding call that Cheffers “shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey.”

This will be Cheffers’ first Super Bowl. Three of the other officials on the Super Bowl crew — head linesman Kent Payne, line judge Jeff Seeman and field judge Doug Rosenbaum — have worked a Super Bowl before, while three others — umpire Dan Ferrell, side judge Dyrol Prioleau and back judge Todd Prukop — will be working their first Super Bowl.