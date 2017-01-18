Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell limited at Patriots practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 4:51 PM EST

The Patriots had all 53 players on their active roster on the field for Wednesday’s practice, but seven of their players were listed as limited participants in the workout.

Among that group were wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell. Mitchell has missed the last two games with a knee injury, which has given Michael Floyd more playing time in the offense. Hogan injured his thigh in the third quarter against the Texans last Saturday and did not return to the game, although he said this week that he thought he could have returned if needed.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola was also limited, although there’s been no sign that he suffered a setback in his return to action after missing the final four regular season games with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tight end Martellus Bennett, running back Brandon Bolden and defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard rounded out the group of limited participants.