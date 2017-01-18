Darius Slay changes his tune on Pro Bowl, now wants to go to Orlando

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 6:56 AM EST

A month ago, Lions cornerback Darius Slay scoffed at the Pro Bowl, called it “pointless,” and didn’t seem enthused about a trip to Orlando at all.

Now, he’s hoping for the chance at some mouse ears.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Slay’s holding out hope he gets the call now. As the second alternate, someone would have to pull out for that to happen for him to have the chance.

“Of course I will,” Slay said. “That’s not even a decision.”

Currently, the four NFC cornerbacks are Richard Sherman, Xavier Rhodes, Janoris Jenkins, and Patrick Peterson. Josh Norman is thought to be the first alternate. Slay said he knows both Rhodes and Jenkins are playing in the game. But Slay said while exchanging jerseys with Sherman after their playoff loss to the Seahawks that he “said maybe he’ll try to get me in there.”

Sherman is, of course, dealing with a “significant” knee injury — not that anyone would know that from reading a Seahawks injury report — so there could be a spot open.

But in December, Slay cited the move to Orlando as part of the reason he wasn’t so enthused, saying: “I really just wanted to go to Hawaii for the free.”

Now a trip to Central Florida apparently doesn’t sound so bad, but he’d still need one more guy to pull out to make the trip a reality.