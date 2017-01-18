Davante Adams won’t practice until late in the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 18, 2017, 2:54 PM EST

Last week, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said his injured wide receiver wouldn’t practice until Saturday, seeming to know it was unlikely he’d play.

So the fact he set the same timetable for another injured wide receiver isn’t a good sign.

Via Jason Wilde of ESPN.com, McCarthy said Davante Adams‘ left ankle injury was sufficiently worrisome that they’d hold him out until the end of the week.

“Curious to see him move,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think he’ll practice until Saturday.”

That’s the same early prognosis he set for Jordy Nelson last week after Nelson suffered broken ribs in the Wild Card win over the Giants. But Nelson didn’t make it to Saturday, as he was ruled out the Friday before the Divisional Round win over the Cowboys.

Adams was able to come back and play Sunday, but his absence would further deplete a receiving corps short on options. He started last week. Nelson’s not practicing today either, and getting him back on the field this week still seems like a long-shot.