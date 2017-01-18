Davante Adams won’t practice until late in the week

Last week, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said his injured wide receiver wouldn’t practice until Saturday, seeming to know it was unlikely he’d play.
So the fact he set the same timetable for another injured wide receiver isn’t a good sign.
Via Jason Wilde of ESPN.com, McCarthy said Davante Adams‘ left ankle injury was sufficiently worrisome that they’d hold him out until the end of the week.
“Curious to see him move,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think he’ll practice until Saturday.”
That’s the same early prognosis he set for Jordy Nelson last week after Nelson suffered broken ribs in the Wild Card win over the Giants. But Nelson didn’t make it to Saturday, as he was ruled out the Friday before the Divisional Round win over the Cowboys.
Adams was able to come back and play Sunday, but his absence would further deplete a receiving corps short on options. He started last week. Nelson’s not practicing today either, and getting him back on the field this week still seems like a long-shot.
As a Packers fan I expect Nelson not to play but if they are without Adams? That could really hurt their offense.
God, no.
Not Jeff Janis.
If Rodgers can pull this game out ON HIS OWN, this may be the single great accomplishment of his ridiculous career.
Keep grinding, and if you can’t make it worse, and it’s a pain thing try to tough it out, but there isn’t a game next week regardless of the outcome so get the W. Then enjoy the first week off since the beginning of October.