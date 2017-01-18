Deshaun Watson won’t go to Senior Bowl

The Browns coaching staff will be in Mobile, Alabama to work with the South team, something that will give them extended time with prospects headed into the draft this year.
They won’t get to spend any of that extended time with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, however. Watson was invited to participate in the event despite leaving school with eligibility remaining because he graduated in December, but his agent and Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage both confirmed on Wednesday that Watson will not take part in the event.
Watson led Clemson to the national title this year and is generally viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft along with Mitch Trubisky and DeShone Kizer, neither of whom will be at the Senior Bowl as they are early entrants who have yet to graduate.
Where that places him in the overall draft order isn’t as clear at the moment, which will make Watson’s meetings and/or workouts with individual teams significant as the draft draws closer.
Blowing off the Browns coaching staff due to a fear of injury? … Or just outright blowing off the Browns coaching staff because they’re the Browns? Either way … that’s a bold move.
Watson needs to pull an Eli Manning and stay out of Cleveland. It would be horrible to ruin that kind of talent in Cleveland.
Russel Wilson went to the Sr. Bowl. He was very impressive.
I’d rather have the 53 most ultra competitive players over the 53 guys that are afraid to damage their current draft stock.
When your last performance is winning the National Championship on a last minute drive, why risk going to the Senior Bowl and playing with guys you have no history or chemistry with?