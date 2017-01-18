 Skip to content

Emmanuel Sanders replaces Amari Cooper in Pro Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 5:03 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 13: Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos is grabbed from behind by Delvin Breaux #40 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 13, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Broncos defeated the Saints 25-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Broncos offense will be represented at the Pro Bowl.

Denver already had four defensive players set to play in the game and announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be joining them in Orlando. He replaces Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Sanders finished the year with 79 catches, 1,032 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the third straight year that Sanders has crossed the 1,000-yard mark, although this season’s total is the lowest of those three years. That may have been a result of playing with first-year starting quarterback Trevor Siemian in an offense that struggled down the stretch in the regular season, but Sanders remained a reliable target.

Sanders can continue to be that kind of piece in the Denver offense for three more seasons as he signed an extension with the Broncos just before the start of the regular season.

