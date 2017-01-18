Happy #DeflateGate Day

Two years ago today, the Colts and Patriots squared off for the AFC’s berth in Super Bowl XLIX. The game would come to be known for much more than that.
The purpose of this post isn’t to relitigate a case that I’ve already declared to be a sham, born of a failure to understand how air pressure works in the cold and a desire to assume the worst about the Patriots and to nail them again. The purpose is to commemorate the fact that it’s been two years exactly since the scandal emerged — and that the Patriots are only two wins away from securing the ultimate revenge.
Yes, Commissioner Roger Goodell once again will avoid Gillette Stadium this weekend. He can’t, however, avoid the Patriots. If they win on Sunday and then win in Houston two Sundays later, Goodell will be handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.
And while the tradition is for the Commissioner to hand the trophy to the owner of the team, wouldn’t it be something if owner Robert Kraft (who still gets some flak locally for not fighting the league tooth and nail at every turn) declares in the moment that he’s going to defer the honor to Tom Brady? Goodell’s face would instantly turn 50 shades of ginger, and Patriots fans would have an image that would be forever emblazoned on T-shirts, hats, posters, mugs, and body parts.
It’s tradition for the commissioner to hand over the Super Bowl MVP to the player who wins it,which could also be Brady this year.
Let’s see how many Steelers fans pound their chests here when the Giants gauged their balls and found them to be quite lower in PSI than the deflategate balls.
Yet I be they’ll claim the Steelers balls was all natural deflation as explained by the ideal gas law while the Pats weren’t.
And to be clear, I don’t believe the Steelers cheated or deflated those balls, I just believe they’ll apply a double standard to it.
It’s more probable than not that Goodell would come down with a serious case of food poisoning late in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl if the Pats are up by 10… Cuz the problem with Goodell in deflategate is that he can’t stand on the facts to justify his decision. With spyware it was simple. Pats broke the rule. Admitted breaking the rule because of a misinterpretation (whether you believe the reason or not they admitted to it) and everything was legit. Deflategate is different. It looked like garbage from the start. It proved to be garbage in the end. And Goodell can’t stand on the facts to justify anything so he does what he does best. He ducks and dodges. Lame. If you want proof that deflategate was a sham from the start, goodells actions say it all
Let’s see if the Steelers headsets work in the AFC Championship game…
and what a shock…pats have won ANOTHER super bowl and are BACK in the AFC championship game…AGAIN.
and my colts…laughingstocks…again….
1. Indy balls were also lower than the limit that day. Anybody care about that?
2. The independent report was edited twice by the nfl prior to being released.
3. Investigators told Brady his cell phone was no longer needed. MONTHS later, the league put out that headline.
4. The corporate NFL is slimy.
5. No other league has ever dragged a premier player through the mud unjustly as this one did.
5. We are not ‘sensitive’. Just tell us you hate us because we are great. We would respect that.
5. Your team could be next.
Yes we agree it was a “sham”. Really anybody with half a brain knows that. Thanks Roger, the damage has been done and is irreparable. Hopefully your just due will come soon. Meanwhile, please get some sack and stop ducking Gillette.
Already a massive joke that in the same season Brady serves his suspension, the Patriots get the #1 seed.
All of our time wasted and millions of dollars gone, and the big punishment is Brady missed 4 paychecks with a fast track to the Super Bowl?
The day NFL owners and ESPN colluded against the Patriots because they win too much.
We’d be doing the next generation of football fans a disservice to just try and forget or ignore the fact the Patriots cheated all those years…
Please keep these stories coming PFT…it is your duty!!!
In case everyone missed it, there’s championship games this weekend. If we could actually get around to what’s happening with the teams and what might happen on the field, that would just be great. There’s not oing to be anything new here. There will be the same fools that haven’t read the Well$ report, the arbitration decision, the arbitration transcript, Berman’s decision, the amicus briefs, the appeals decision or it’s dissenting opinion spouting the same nonsense and the same Pats fans defending them in the same way. Meanwhile Goodell has the decision he wanted and has already abused in handling the AJ 4.
Wake up folks, it was all smoke and mirrors.
said it for years:
arrest, try and convict roger goodell
“The purpose of this post isn’t to relitigate a case that I’ve already declared to be a sham”
Darn straight, the purpose of the post is to drive hits. There will be endless uninformed posts to follow, few of which will involve any facts. The trolls won’t admit that they were hoodwinked by Goodell and will post cheater nonsense and the Pats fanboys will ignore that it was all about getting the legal precedent the case gave the league and there was nothing personal about the Patriots or Brady involved. The league had been dying the death of a thousand cuts in court with every disciplinary decision, as soon as they could get a case against a star player that didn’t involve criminal charges this was going to happen. It just turned out to be Brady. Business is business, it’s only a sport to us.
It would be even be funnier if the Pats won the SB and Goodell handed them a trophy in which the usually beaming figure of a football was slightly deflated (upon closer inspection).
Suddenly, I want the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.
Oh yes, because text messages regarding “deflating” refer to WEIGHT LOSS…right…
People who don’t cheat often destroy their cell phones the day before they are to talk to an investigator.
I have to wonder if making Brady take four weeks off ended up helping Brady as a player.
League controls the headsets.
As a Dolphins fan I have obvious disdain for the Pats but must admit if it has to be, Kraft must do this. My contempt for Das Fuhrer runs deep.
Steelers balls 11.4 and 11.6. Giants illegally gauge ball on sideline. Colts illegally gauge ball and let air out of intercepted ball…these are all facts…The serial liar says “nothing to see here”. Two years later zero proof the Patriots did anything….Goodell will not go to Foxboro cementing what everyone knows, Goodell and Mara and 31 other owners conspired to equal the playing field with a shameless, baseless sham…INTEGRITY
Losing the draft picks hurt, but one can’t help but laugh at the abject stupidity of the imbeciles in the league office . They wasted 10 million dollars on an investigation that looked like something from the files of “Police Squad”.
Let’s not forget that the Patriots will be docked a fourth round pick in this year’s draft. ” It’s the frame that never ends . It goes on and on my friends.”
Its was a sham from day one and real Patriots fans understand this. ESPN ran a premature report for three weeks 24 hours a day along the bottome of the screen only to retract it at 330 am 18 months later last 15 seconds……Patriots arent going anywhere…deal with it…………
Everybody knows it was a sham.
It took $5+ million to determine ball protocol was violated in NE and a grand total of a 30 second phone call in Pit. No cells were needed. No reviewing of security footage to make sure the balls made it to the field correctly.
This mess is the natural result of the deal made between Goodell and Kraft. When the Pats got tied up in video spying, Kraft persuaded Goodell to bury the most damning evidence and levy a penalty the Pats could live with, in return for which Kraft would support Goodell’s outrageous salary and the Pats would play within the rules. Goodell destroyed the tapes and warned that another violation would be dealt with much harsher. The other owners were aware of this deal.
Then the deflation issue erupted and Goodell was persuaded by a number of owners, tired of watching the Pats carry home Lombardies, to make the hammer fall on the Pats.
In Spygate the Pats were under punished, despite great evidence, and in Deflategate the Pats were over punished, despite weak evidence.
The one constant in all this is that Goodell is, and has always been, a pusillanimous puppet with no integrity, which is, in fact, the job description.
Goodell can keep his dishonest self away from New England, let alone Gillette (paid for without taxpayer dollars) Stadium.
Maybe one last minute pardon for the Pats? Too late to commute their sentence? They were caught spying on other teams practices before Goodell “bleached” them. #SaveThePats!
usmutts says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:33 AM
This mess is the natural result of the deal made between Goodell and Kraft. When the Pats got tied up in video spying, Kraft persuaded Goodell to bury the most damning evidence and levy a penalty the Pats could live with, in return for which Kraft would support Goodell’s outrageous salary and the Pats would play within the rules. Goodell destroyed the tapes and warned that another violation would be dealt with much harsher. The other owners were aware of this deal.
Then the deflation issue erupted and Goodell was persuaded by a number of owners, tired of watching the Pats carry home Lombardies, to make the hammer fall on the Pats.
In Spygate the Pats were under punished, despite great evidence, and in Deflategate the Pats were over punished, despite weak evidence.
The one constant in all this is that Goodell is, and has always been, a pusillanimous puppet with no integrity, which is, in fact, the job description.
LOL at the under punished. Y’all understand Spygate was the largest penalty in league history for (1) something every team does and (2) arguably has little if any advantage. Under punished indeed.
Suggesting Goodell buried evidence is and has always been speculative at best. Even if that was the case you don’t enact a second round of punishment for the same act. And you certainly don’t do it by manufacturing science to convince the uneducated something was wrong.
“People who don’t cheat often destroy their cell phones the day before they are to talk to an investigator.”
Just keep telling that lie.
The phone had been examined multiple times by Wells prior to that and he had told Brady that he had no further interest in looking at it again.
But you knew that. You just preferred to toss out what you knew to be a lie so you could smear a team you don’t like.
Time to move on from this. The bigger question is, what covert cheating operations are the Pats using today and when will they be uncovered by the nfl?
isleptwithoj says:
Jan 18, 2017 10:52 AM
Time to move on from this. The bigger question is, what covert cheating operations are the Pats using today and when will they be uncovered by the nfl?
I thought this was the Giants year to cheat?