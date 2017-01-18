Happy #DeflateGate Day

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

Two years ago today, the Colts and Patriots squared off for the AFC’s berth in Super Bowl XLIX. The game would come to be known for much more than that.

The purpose of this post isn’t to relitigate a case that I’ve already declared to be a sham, born of a failure to understand how air pressure works in the cold and a desire to assume the worst about the Patriots and to nail them again. The purpose is to commemorate the fact that it’s been two years exactly since the scandal emerged — and that the Patriots are only two wins away from securing the ultimate revenge.

Yes, Commissioner Roger Goodell once again will avoid Gillette Stadium this weekend. He can’t, however, avoid the Patriots. If they win on Sunday and then win in Houston two Sundays later, Goodell will be handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.

And while the tradition is for the Commissioner to hand the trophy to the owner of the team, wouldn’t it be something if owner Robert Kraft (who still gets some flak locally for not fighting the league tooth and nail at every turn) declares in the moment that he’s going to defer the honor to Tom Brady? Goodell’s face would instantly turn 50 shades of ginger, and Patriots fans would have an image that would be forever emblazoned on T-shirts, hats, posters, mugs, and body parts.