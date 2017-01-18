How much is success helping the Falcons sell PSLs?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

Here’s a shocking revelation: Teams that win games enjoy success when it comes to selling things.

For the Falcons, who went 11-5 this year and will host the Packers for a berth in the Super Bowl in the final game to be played in the Georgia Dome, it’s unclear whether and to what extent the on-field achievements have resulted in a bump in the purchase of the right to purchase season tickets.

Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution claims that it has, pointing out more than 8,000 PSLs have been sold during the season. Before Week One, the Falcons had sold fewer than 33,000 PSLs. They’ve now unloaded more than 41,000 of the money-for-nothing-but-the-right-to-buy-more-stuff devices.

More than 20,000 PSLs remain. Winning Sunday would help, surely. Winning two Sundays after that could go a long way toward clearing out the warehouse.

Still, it’s possible that the Falcons have reached the point of diminishing returns. Last year, the team realized an even larger spike in PSL sales during a smaller window. As of July 31, 2015, 12,997 had been sold. Through November 30, 2015, the amount exceeded 26,600. It’s an increase in a four-month period of more than 13,600.

Yes, the Falcons started 2015 with a 5-0 record. By November 30, however, they were 6-5.

This year has been better, but the merchandise is moving more slowly. Even if they win the Super Bowl, they may not sell all of the remaining PSLs before the new stadium opens later this year. It could be that most of the people who are ever going to buy PSLs already have, and that maybe some stragglers will become sufficiently motivated if the Falcons manage to win the first championship in league history.