Jaguars keep Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 18, 2017, 6:22 PM EST

The Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’re retaining Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

Hackett, 37, spent the last two seasons as the team’s quarterbacks coach and last year was promoted to offensive coordinator under then-coach Gus Bradley nine games into the season following the firing of Greg Olson.

New coach Gus Marrone is keeping Hackett in that role in part because the two have history. Hackett was offensive coordinator under Marrone at Syracuse and with the Bills.

“We are excited to announce Nathaniel Hackett as our offensive coordinator and he will immediately be tasked with installing and implementing our offense this offseason,” Marrone said in the team’s statement. “I have had the pleasure of working with Nathaniel for seven consecutive seasons and know firsthand how knowledgeable and passionate he is about winning.”

Hackett becomes the sixth coach officially added to Marrone’s staff after the Jaguars announced last week that Marrone, the interim coach after Bradley’s firing, would take over on a permanent basis.