Jets hire Dennard Wilson as defensive backs coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 1:24 PM EST

The Jets dispatched three defensive coaches after the end of the regular season and they’ve announced a new hire to replace one of them.

The team announced on Wednesday that Dennard Wilson will be the team’s new defensive backs coach. Joe Danna served as the defensive backs coach during Todd Bowles’ first two seasons as head coach.

Wilson spent the last five years with the Rams and was the team’s defensive backs coach for the last two seasons. He was the defensive quality control coach in his first three years with the club and served as a scout for the Bears for four years.

The Jets are still looking for a new defensive line coach and outside linebackers coach. There was a report that former Bears assistant Clint Hurtt would fill the linebackers role, but there’s been no official announcement and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported this week that there’s “no indication” that he’ll be joining Bowles’ staff.