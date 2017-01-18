Jim Irsay breaks silence, says nothing about his coach and G.M.

Long before Donald Trump was using Twitter as a tool for talking directly to the people, Colts owner Jim Irsay had perfected the craft. To a fault.
But even as the Two-Days-From-Now-Commander-In-Chief continues to expand his presence on social media, Irsay has been dormant. Until today.
He finally broke his silence, 12 days after declaring that the team had signed a backup kicker. But Irsay didn’t address the elephant on the room; he simply retweeted a “thank you” from the team to retiring linebacker Robert Mathis.
Meanwhile, with mounting reports, rumors, and speculation about his pursuit of a new coach and/or General Manager and/or leader of the entire football operation, Irsay has still said nothing about the status of coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson.
Nothing. Not a word. Not a peep. On the record, off the record, nowhere.
There are three logical explanations for this. First, Irsay is still trying to lure Peyton Manning to take over the team, and the two of them are engaged in a negotiation that has yet to result in either man blinking. Second, Irsay had moved on to other candidates to take over the team, and those efforts are still pending. Third, Irsay has given up on finding replacements but it’s gotten to the point where declaring that both Pagano and Grigson will be back would make the delay seem even more conspicuous, so Irsay is simply going to say nothing and eventually act like nothing was happening.
Through it all, Pagano and Grigson have been left in limbo, a situation that surely causes plenty of personal angst and professional embarrassment. Again, what options do they have? They could quit, but they’d forfeit their buyouts.
And so the only solace comes from knowing that they’ll still be getting paid for the next three years, whether working for Irsay or not. At this point, they may welcome the “or not” option.
As to anyone who may be considering wink-nod accepting employment from Irsay while he’s still officially employing Pagano and Grigson, consider this: You could be the next one to eventually be undermined by an owner who looks for your replacement before he fires you.
joke is on us..
the cba is sol lucrative with the tv deals, the owners can field
a horrendous product and not feel the pinch
outside of goodell’s cheating the pats and funny business on park ave, the product has suffered with the quality, bringing ratings down
to think what goodell has done in a decade to destroy
the nfl along with the greedy owners
Or fourth, he is on a bender
If the Colts fans are lucky Irsay will announce that he is selling the team to someone who actually cares about the team and the product on the field
Perhaps he’s smarter than you think.
This might all be staged, or he’s purposely quiet to get Grigson/Pagano to work more effectively together, by putting the fear in them.
When he ends up not hiring anyone, those 2 will have to work together with a sense of urgency.
Costly to buy out a GM and HC, 1 year after signing them to 4 year extensions.
Peyton does not want to take over a bust.
This guy is a joke Irsay sell the team to someone who takes it serious and wants to win
Why would Andrew Luck waste his career and time playing for the Colts? The guy could have signed a contract with the Broncos and played for a true competitor…..instead he will wither away on a 3rd or 4th place team in the AFC South.
nothing for irsay to really say until he hires their replacements. i don’t see the issue.
I think its look past the time when owners should be drug tested just like the players…..he should be on his 2nd strike at least…
I don’t think “breaking his silence” means what you think it means if he didn’t address the things he’s been purposefully silent about
Just sayin’