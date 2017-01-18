Jim Irsay breaks silence, says nothing about his coach and G.M.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2017, 8:39 PM EST

Long before Donald Trump was using Twitter as a tool for talking directly to the people, Colts owner Jim Irsay had perfected the craft. To a fault.

But even as the Two-Days-From-Now-Commander-In-Chief continues to expand his presence on social media, Irsay has been dormant. Until today.

He finally broke his silence, 12 days after declaring that the team had signed a backup kicker. But Irsay didn’t address the elephant on the room; he simply retweeted a “thank you” from the team to retiring linebacker Robert Mathis.

Meanwhile, with mounting reports, rumors, and speculation about his pursuit of a new coach and/or General Manager and/or leader of the entire football operation, Irsay has still said nothing about the status of coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson.

Nothing. Not a word. Not a peep. On the record, off the record, nowhere.

There are three logical explanations for this. First, Irsay is still trying to lure Peyton Manning to take over the team, and the two of them are engaged in a negotiation that has yet to result in either man blinking. Second, Irsay had moved on to other candidates to take over the team, and those efforts are still pending. Third, Irsay has given up on finding replacements but it’s gotten to the point where declaring that both Pagano and Grigson will be back would make the delay seem even more conspicuous, so Irsay is simply going to say nothing and eventually act like nothing was happening.

Through it all, Pagano and Grigson have been left in limbo, a situation that surely causes plenty of personal angst and professional embarrassment. Again, what options do they have? They could quit, but they’d forfeit their buyouts.

And so the only solace comes from knowing that they’ll still be getting paid for the next three years, whether working for Irsay or not. At this point, they may welcome the “or not” option.

As to anyone who may be considering wink-nod accepting employment from Irsay while he’s still officially employing Pagano and Grigson, consider this: You could be the next one to eventually be undermined by an owner who looks for your replacement before he fires you.