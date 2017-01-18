Jon Robinson: Draft currency is a powerful thing

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 10:26 AM EST

When Jon Robinson was hired as the Titans’ General Manager last year, he had the first overall pick in the draft in his pocket but opted to trade it to the Rams for a bounty of picks in both 2016 and 2017.

Robinson made another trade to move back up in the first round to take Jack Conklin, a move that brought them this season’s choice for the All-Pro first-team at right tackle. He has two first round picks at his disposal this year — No. 5 from the Rams and their own No. 18 — to use for further enhancements to the team.

Robinson obviously isn’t locking himself into staying put and using both picks at this point in the calendar, saying they’ll “evaluate all options” and noting that he’d like to add a second-round pick to the team’s arsenal. Whatever they wind up doing, Robinson knows that the more options you have in the draft the better.

“Draft currency is a powerful thing in this league because it gives you a chance to acquire young talent,'” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “They are less expensive players than guys who have played in the league six, seven or eight, nine or 10 years. So to be able to get two of those guys, or one of those guys if we trade, or three of those guys if we trade. … Whatever it is, draft picks are valuable currency as it relates to team building.”

Robinson notes that the most important thing is to get the picks right whenever you do use them. Conklin, running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard, cornerback LeShaun Sims and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe all paid dividends as rookies in 2016 and a similar haul should help position the Titans to improve on this year’s 9-7 mark.