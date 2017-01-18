 Skip to content

Jordy Nelson returns to practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2017, 6:21 PM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images

At a time when it’s believed to be unlikely that receiver Jordy Nelson will play on Sunday due to broken ribs, he returned to practice only 10 days after suffering the injury.

Per the official injury report, Nelson participated on a limited basis.

Not practicing on Wednesday were receiver Davante Adams (ankle), receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), safety Morgan Burnett (quadricep), kicker Mason Crosby (illness), running back James Starks (concussion), offensive lineman JC Trett (knee), and linebacker Julius Peppers (not injury related).

Limited in practice along with Nelson were receiver Jeff Janis (quadricep), guard T.J. Lang (foot), and cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion).

Linebackers Clay Matthews (shoulder), Nick Perry (hand), and Jayrone Elliott (hand) fully participated.

4 Responses to “Jordy Nelson returns to practice”
  1. speicher145 says: Jan 18, 2017 6:24 PM

    Injury bug always follows GB

  2. 4sacroc says: Jan 18, 2017 6:25 PM

    He’s not playing with multiple fractures.

    Unless he’s running down-and-outs all afternoon!

  3. gbbvan says: Jan 18, 2017 6:31 PM

    Next man up!

  4. grendelg says: Jan 18, 2017 6:32 PM

    The idea of him playing 14 days after broken ribs and a collapsed lung just seems irresponsible and dangerous.

