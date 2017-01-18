Jordy Nelson returns to practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2017, 6:21 PM EST

At a time when it’s believed to be unlikely that receiver Jordy Nelson will play on Sunday due to broken ribs, he returned to practice only 10 days after suffering the injury.

Per the official injury report, Nelson participated on a limited basis.

Not practicing on Wednesday were receiver Davante Adams (ankle), receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), safety Morgan Burnett (quadricep), kicker Mason Crosby (illness), running back James Starks (concussion), offensive lineman JC Trett (knee), and linebacker Julius Peppers (not injury related).

Limited in practice along with Nelson were receiver Jeff Janis (quadricep), guard T.J. Lang (foot), and cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion).

Linebackers Clay Matthews (shoulder), Nick Perry (hand), and Jayrone Elliott (hand) fully participated.