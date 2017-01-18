Julio Jones held out of practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 1:37 PM EST

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said there was “no concern” about wide receiver Julio Jones‘ toe injury after he left last Saturday’s win over the Seahawks, but added that the wideout might be limited in practice leading up to the NFC Championship Game.

The limitations will be total on Wednesday. Quinn announced at his press conference that Jones did not practice with the team as they begin their on-field preparations for the game against the Packers. He did take part in a walkthrough, however.

Quinn said that the plan is for Jones to do more as the week unfolds, but it’s a good bet that the Falcons aren’t going to push him too hard on the practice field if there’s any fear that it would make him less effective come Sunday.

Safety Keanu Neal, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive linemen Jonathan Babineaux were all limited participants for the Falcons.