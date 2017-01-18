Julius Peppers: You have to realize the opportunity

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 7:46 AM EST

Packers linebacker Julius Peppers is no stranger to NFC Championship Games.

He played in two of them with the Panthers, one with the Bears and is on his way to his second with the Packers in his three years with the team. Peppers has only been on the winning side of those games once and his Panthers team went on to lose to the Patriots in the Super Bowl in Peppers’ second season.

Peppers is in his 15th season and the time between that Super Bowl trip and now has made it clear to him that you have to grab the chances when they come.

“I was a young player,” Peppers said, via the Chicago Tribune. “You go to the Super Bowl in your second year and you’re like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll be back next year or the year after that.’ We went to the championship game the year after that. But you have to live in these moments. You’ve got to realize the opportunity, and you have to take advantage of it because it doesn’t come very often. I’m a standing testament to that.”

Peppers said before the game against the Cowboys that he didn’t want his teammates to think about winning the title for him, but such rallying cries are always in the air when teams make it this far into the postseason. A win in Atlanta will likely make the Peppers one a bit louder in Houston.