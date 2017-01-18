Kiko Alonso could move from middle linebacker

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 6:49 AM EST

As a restricted free agent-to-be, linebacker Kiko Alonso’s chances of switching teams for a third straight offseason aren’t good.

Alonso may still be on the move this offseason, however. The Dolphins have considered the idea of moving Alonso away from middle linebacker and putting him on the outside as they head into the 2017 season.

The Dolphins are expected to make additions to the linebacker group in the coming months and Alonso’s ability to play in either spot on the defense gives them flexibility about what kind of players they will pursue. Newly promoted defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who was Alonso’s position coach in 2016, said the results of their shopping will play into their call with Alonso.

“It kind of goes hand and hand,” Burke said, via the Miami Herald. “We’ll see what other type of players we bring in through free agency and the draft and where Kiko fits in. Obviously we see him as an important piece of the future. I had a great time working with him and helping him get to that point; but, we really haven’t even started to evaluate position moves, fits, schemes, all of that stuff. That’s going to be an ongoing process.”

Alonso had 115 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games during his first season with the Dolphins.