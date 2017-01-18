Ladarius Green gets in a limited practice

The Steelers gave two of their offensive stalwarts a chance to rest during Wednesday’s practice, which is exactly what they did with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell last week as well.
There was one big difference on the offensive side of the ball from last Wednesday, however. Tight end Ladarius Green didn’t practice at all leading up to the game against the Chiefs due to his presence in the concussion protocol, but he was back on the field as a limited participant as the on-field work for the AFC title game got going.
Green last played in Week 15 and practiced for a couple of days ahead of the Wild Card round before returning to the side after a negative response to the increased activity. His presence on the field Wednesday doesn’t mean he’s out of the protocol, but it is the first step toward getting that clearance he’s taken since that brief return to practice.
Green didn’t play in the first half of the season after having offseason ankle surgery, although there were also offseason reports of lingering concerns about a concussion he suffered with the Chargers in 2015. Green showed some chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger once he did get on the field, catching 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in six games. The next two days of practice will provide hints if he’ll get a chance to pick up where he left off.
Linebacker James Harrison was a full participant a day after coach Mike Tomlin said he’d be limited, so there doesn’t seem to be reason for concern about his shoulder and triceps injuries. Safety Sean Davis didn’t practice because of a shoulder injury, but played through it against Kansas City.
I have watched every game this year and I can’t for the life of me figure out why Grimble is not on the field way more. He makes plowing blocks and has caught everything Ben has thrown his way (some of them were challenging catches).
Can a fellow Steeler fan help me out here?
I wonder if Doctor PED will have some magic potion to heal him
Please? He may a difference for the 16 quarters a year he is on the field…
Did you see the play when Jesse James was open by like 50 yards and he still had to go to the ground to catch a stanky pass from Big Ben?
I don’t remember that play exactly. Only that it was one of many that led to the 9th Steelers victory in a row.
Green is great, when he is on the field..
key word- when
Jesse James is a mismatch for any lb in the league…and yes Grimble should be playing more…been good…
if we don’t fix our red zone o by sun, it doesn’t matter who plays… u can beat awful teams like Cinn and that division 2 team Cleveland, but you won’t beat the Patriots…Brady is great but not great in afc title games lately, but then again he own’s us like every team owns Cleveland. so expect a big day from him. u will need to score 30 plus to win…we shall see…