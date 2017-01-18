Ladarius Green gets in a limited practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2017, 4:19 PM EST

The Steelers gave two of their offensive stalwarts a chance to rest during Wednesday’s practice, which is exactly what they did with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell last week as well.

There was one big difference on the offensive side of the ball from last Wednesday, however. Tight end Ladarius Green didn’t practice at all leading up to the game against the Chiefs due to his presence in the concussion protocol, but he was back on the field as a limited participant as the on-field work for the AFC title game got going.

Green last played in Week 15 and practiced for a couple of days ahead of the Wild Card round before returning to the side after a negative response to the increased activity. His presence on the field Wednesday doesn’t mean he’s out of the protocol, but it is the first step toward getting that clearance he’s taken since that brief return to practice.

Green didn’t play in the first half of the season after having offseason ankle surgery, although there were also offseason reports of lingering concerns about a concussion he suffered with the Chargers in 2015. Green showed some chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger once he did get on the field, catching 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in six games. The next two days of practice will provide hints if he’ll get a chance to pick up where he left off.

Linebacker James Harrison was a full participant a day after coach Mike Tomlin said he’d be limited, so there doesn’t seem to be reason for concern about his shoulder and triceps injuries. Safety Sean Davis didn’t practice because of a shoulder injury, but played through it against Kansas City.